Syracuse Stage cancels remaining “Matilda The Musical” shows due to COVID

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Stage announced in a press release on December 21 that the “Matilda The Musical” production will close immediately due to multiple COVID-19 cases within the company. The show will not reopen.

Syracuse Stage says they will contact ticketholders directly or that ticketholders can contact the Syracuse Stage box office for refunds. The box office can be reached at 315-443-3275 and is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With COVID cases surging locally and nationally and with the arrival of the highly contagious omicron variant, the risk of further spread within the company and to patrons was deemed too great. Our first priority has always been the health and safety of our artists, staff, and audience. Recent breakthrough cases among our company make proceeding impossible. Jill Anderson, Managing Director of Syracuse Stage

Syracuse Stage says they came to this decision after consulting senior management and the board of trustees executive committee.

Unlike Syracuse Stage’s “Eureka Day”, there will not be an on demand option for “Matilda The Musical”. The Syracuse Stage licensing agreement prohibits recording and distributing this show.

Syracuse Stage intends to continue their live season, however. The comedy “Yoga Play” is scheduled to run January 19 to February 6.