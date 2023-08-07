SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Stage is celebrating 50 years with its season’s holiday production of “A Christmas Carol” in November and December, and is re-opening auditions for youth actor roles.

Local youth ages five through ten are invited to open auditions for roles in the holiday production. Auditions will be held in-person on August 26, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Syracuse Stage is looking for actors to cast in the following roles:

Tiny Tim / School Boy Any ethnicity, young boy or girl aged 5-8. Actor who moves very well. Seeking a versatile actor with fun playful energy and grounded genuine honesty. Says: “God Bless us Everyone.”

Turkey Boy / School Boy Any ethnicity, young boy or girl aged 8-10. Excellent singer/actor who moves very well. Seeking a versatile actor with strong language skills, fun playful energy and grounded genuine honesty.



All audition submission instructions will be updated on the Syracuse Stage website.

To audition, actors are required to do the following:

Actors are required to bring a picture and resume.

Actors will be emailed a few pages of the script in advance to prepare for auditions.

Actors should prepare up to 32 bars of a song or Christmas Carol and bring the sheet music for that song to the audition.

Actors who submitted materials for the April 2023 auditions don’t need to resubmit for August.

To sign up for an audition, use this link.

The production schedule for “A Christmas Carol” includes morning student matinees in addition to regularly scheduled matinee and evening performances. Rehearsals are not held on Mondays.

The production runs from November 24 through December 31 and cast members must be available for rehearsals beginning October 24 at Syracuse Stage.

Young actors will not be required to be at all rehearsals as their rehearsals will generally be held weekdays after 4 p.m. and during the day on weekends.