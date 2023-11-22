SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Stage is celebrating 50 years with its season’s holiday production of “A Christmas Carol” in November and December.

In this year’s play, local youth ages five through ten were invited to open auditions this past summer for roles in the holiday production.

The production runs from November 24 through December 31.

“A Christmas Carol shines a light on the power of kindness and love in this uplifting tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his journey to redemption. As the weather turns cold, audiences will warm their hearts along with the memorable cast, the lush and joyous Candlelight Carol, and the awe-inspiring 2 Ring Circus. Share the season with the people you love!” stated Syracuse Stage.

Tickets can be purchased on Syracuse Stage’s website.