Syracuse Stage Re-imagines 2021 Season

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Syracuse Stage is ushering in a new season online this year. The team behind the popular stage in Central New York is planning for a new re-imagined season to address the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All plays and events will be available to subscribers and patrons online as an in-person theater experience remains contingent on guidelines and protocols not yet put in place by state and local officials.

Three previously announced plays will be replaced during the six show season. “Talley’s Folly,” “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” and “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992” are new to the season this year. “Yoga Play,” “Our Town,” and “Salt/City/Blues” will also remain part of the season that runs from October 2020 through June of 2021. All plays will be available in video and on demand format with virtual access of each show to be announced in October.

Subscriptions are $184 and on sale now at www.syracusestage.org and through the Box Office (315) 443-3275. Single tickets for “Talley’s Folly” will be available beginning Oct. 12.

