SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In honor of Syracuse Stage’s production of “Our Town,” they are hosting a two-day Our Town Vendor Fair from Saturday, April 1 through Sunday, April 2 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Syracuse Stage’s theatrical production of Thornton Wilder’s beloved play “Our Town,” directed by Robert Hupp and managing director, Jill Anderson, runs Wednesday, March 29 through Sunday, April 16 with performances at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Archbold Theatre.

The Our Town Vendor Fair will provide the perfect connecting point for people who live in Syracuse as part of the community engagement efforts at Syracuse Stage.

“We are so excited to involve local vendors of our town of Syracuse to share the variety of artistry and unique offerings. It is important to support our local small businesses who bring so much to Syracuse,” said Joann Yarrow, Director of Community Engagement and Education at Syracuse Stage.

Community friends and neighbors can gather at the two-day event in the theatre lobby as artisans and small-business owners display products for sale ranging from jewelry, health, beauty products, décor, home goods, and the latest pet needs for animal friends.

The Our Town Vendor Fair is free, and all members of the community are welcome, a ticket purchase to the production is not required.

Credit: Syracuse Stage

Vendors currently scheduled include:

Au Mélange : Cleanse, Nourish, and Restore with the rejuvenating oils of Au Mélange

: Cleanse, Nourish, and Restore with the rejuvenating oils of Au Mélange Better Brittle : West African-style small-batch brittles made right here in Syracuse

: West African-style small-batch brittles made right here in Syracuse Diane Schenandoah : Indigenous arts

: Indigenous arts Soul Love Candle Co. : Magical soy wax candles and wax melts adorned with crystals

: Magical soy wax candles and wax melts adorned with crystals Room to Improve : Home décor and gift shop based in Minoa, New York

: Home décor and gift shop based in Minoa, New York Styles by Bellamy : Women’s clothing and jewelry

: Women’s clothing and jewelry Macrame by Tatinanna Monet : Artisan shop selling eco-friendly macrame home décor items

: Artisan shop selling eco-friendly macrame home décor items AFROdisiac Ceramics : Handmade ceramic works by local artist

: Handmade ceramic works by local artist Happy Tails Dog Shop: Specialty dog shop focusing on high-quality supplements, treats, and enrichment toys

According to Syracuse Stage, “Our Town” is, an “American masterpiece described by Wilder as, “an attempt to find value above all price for the smallest events in our daily life.” The playwright succeeded with this graceful and poetic play that reminds us to cherish every moment we’re together and to embrace the true wonder (and brevity) of being alive.”

Tickets for the production of “Our Town” start at $30 with discounts available for students and groups. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the website, by calling 315.443.3275, or by visiting the Syracuse Stage Box Office at 820 East Genesee Street.