INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse Stallions are just one win away from advancing to the TBL National Championship. Syracuse defeated Indy in Game One 117-116 in overtime.

Former Colgate standout Jordan Robertson led the way for the Stallions, pouring in a game-high 31 points.

What an acrobatic move by @jordanr25 a young man that was a great player @colgatembb before attending a combine & getting picked up by @albany_patroons & helped them win a 🏆@theindyexpress vs @syracusestallions GAME 1 instant highlight



TBLTVhttps://t.co/cmKaoCD2PF pic.twitter.com/4Vj1Xpw1HJ — TBL (@TBLproleague) July 14, 2021

Trahson Burrell added 27 points and 14 rebounds for Syracuse. Mike Henry chipped in 17 points.

Syracuse will look to close out Indy on Friday night at Bishop Grimes High School at 7 p.m.