SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Community members, faith leaders, and elected officials gather Sunday evening at True Vine Baptist Church on Syracuse’s Southside for a candlelight vigil to stand in solidarity with Buffalo against racism and hatred.

This comes just over a week after a mass shooting at a Tops on Jefferson Ave in the City of Buffalo took the lives of 10 innocent people going about their daily lives.

State Senator Rachel May was in attendance at the vigil and said this violent attack could have happened right here in Central New York.

Well we know the shooter was thinking about Syracuse too and a lot of reasons that he chose that particular community in Buffalo you can say the same thing about the Southside of Syracuse and I think people here feel that. It was an attack on them too, so we can’t just sweep that under the rug, we have to really recognize that,” State Senator Rachel May, (D) 53rd Senate District

Senator May added that conversations are being had at the State Senate level about ways to combat this violence saying, “We can’t let terrorists win.”

Syracuse Common Council President Helen Hudson and OG’s Against Violence Founder Clifford Ryan were also in attendance.