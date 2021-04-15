Syracuse star Tiana Mangakahia signs deal with the Phoenix Mercury

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

After going undrafted in the 2021 WNBA Draft, Syracuse star Tiana Mangakahia signed a training camp contract with Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night.

One step closer to my goal. Phoenix training camp here I come. 💜🧡 #blessed pic.twitter.com/mIn54OXfdq — Tiana Mangakahia (@Tianamanga) April 16, 2021

Mangakahia, the all-time leader in career assists at Syracuse, finished her career with 736 helpers in 85 games (8.7 apg). She scored 1,341 points and was the fastest player in program history to score 1,000 points (60 games).

Mangakahia missed the 2019-20 season while battling Stage 2, Grade 3 Invasive Ductal Carcinoma (breast cancer). After eight rounds of chemotherapy and a bilateral mastectomy, Mangakahia was declared ‘cancer free’ on Nov. 6, 2019.

Tiana led the nation in assists per game this year (7.2). In her final season at SU, Mangakahia averaged 11.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 20 games this season.