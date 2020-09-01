Syracuse start time announced for game against North Carolina

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
A week from Saturday, the Syracuse football team will open their 2020 season on the road at North Carolina. Tuesday, the ACC announced that the Orange and Tar Heels will kickoff at noon on the ACC Network.
The following week, Syracuse will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers. That also will be a noon start on the ACC Network from Heinz Field.
The only other Syracuse game time that was announced will be their trip to Louisville on Friday, November 20th. Kickoff for that one is slated for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Here is a look at the rest of the start times for the ACC:
Thursday, Sept. 10
UAB at Miami, 8 p.m., ACCN
Saturday, Sept. 12
Syracuse at North Carolina, Noon, ACCN
Duke at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)
Georgia Tech at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Austin Peay at Pitt, 4 p.m., ACCN
Clemson at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Western Kentucky at Louisville, 8 p.m., ACCN
Saturday, Sept. 19
Syracuse at Pitt, Noon, ACCN
Boston College at Duke, Noon, RSN
USF at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., USA Network (announced earlier today)
UCF at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Charlotte at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., RSN
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ABC*
Miami at Louisville, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ABC*
The Citadel at Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCN
Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m., ACCN
*decision will be made after the games of Sept. 12
Friday, Oct. 9
Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN
Campbell at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACCN
Saturday, Oct. 10
Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)
Saturday, Oct. 17
Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)
Friday, Nov. 6
Miami at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 7
Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)
Friday, Nov. 20
Syracuse at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App