Syracuse start time announced for game against North Carolina

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

A week from Saturday, the Syracuse football team will open their 2020 season on the road at North Carolina. Tuesday, the ACC announced that the Orange and Tar Heels will kickoff at noon on the ACC Network.

The following week, Syracuse will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers. That also will be a noon start on the ACC Network from Heinz Field.

The only other Syracuse game time that was announced will be their trip to Louisville on Friday, November 20th. Kickoff for that one is slated for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Here is a look at the rest of the start times for the ACC:

Thursday, Sept. 10

UAB at Miami, 8 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 12

Syracuse at North Carolina, Noon, ACCN

Duke at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)

Georgia Tech at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Austin Peay at Pitt, 4 p.m., ACCN

Clemson at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Western Kentucky at Louisville, 8 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 19

Syracuse at Pitt, Noon, ACCN

Boston College at Duke, Noon, RSN

USF at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., USA Network (announced earlier today)

UCF at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Charlotte at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ABC*

Miami at Louisville, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ABC*

The Citadel at Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCN

Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m., ACCN

*decision will be made after the games of Sept. 12

Friday, Oct. 9

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN

Campbell at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Oct. 10

Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)

Saturday, Oct. 17

Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)

Friday, Nov. 6

Miami at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 7

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)

Friday, Nov. 20

Syracuse at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPN