Syracuse STEAM School still in design phase

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At a time when a lot was getting cut out of the state budget, the STEAM School in downtown Syracuse made it through.

On Thursday, Senator Rachel May hosted a Facebook live with SCSD Superintendent Jaime Alicea to talk about the school’s progress. Right now, the school is in its design phase, still trying to lock down plans and find an architect.

“If you’re in the field of engineering, we want you to be exposed to some of the courses for music appreciation, arts appreciation, so we can develop great citizens for Central New York,” said Alicea.

The students will be accepted after filling out applications, going through interviews and auditioning for some of the programs.

The goal is to start classes in late 2021 or for the 2022-2023 school year.