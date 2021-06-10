Syracuse STEAM School to open in a little over 2 years

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The opening date for the much-anticipated Syracuse STEAM school has been pushed back from 2022 to the Fall of 2023.

In a meeting with Syracuse Common Council on Thursday, the plan for the school was laid out.

The $74 million project that will renovate the downtown Central Tech school is being paid for by money set aside in the state budget two years ago.

The city is planning for 60 percent of the students to come from Syracuse and 40 percent from suburban districts. Some may also come from outside the county who are part of the OCM BOCES system.

The curriculum is still being worked out, but the STEAM school (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) can expect to have classes like these:

ARTS: Visual Arts: 2D/3D Art, media arts and comm. Performing arts: Theater/Tech, Dance, Music, Creative writing: Fiction, non-fiction, journalism (thumbs up)

RPAS Remote Piloted Aircraft Systems: Engineering, Data Analytics, Data engineering.

Construction Management: Construction engineering, Systems and Building Design, Civil Engineering, Green Technology, Fabrication Lab.

Robotics: Automation controls engineering, programmable logic controls.

Business Entrepreneurship: Finance, venture planning, startup challenges, legal

This year, those leading the charge on the school met with area businesses, colleges and business groups to talk more about curriculum and employment needs. The goal is to develop programs that directly fit the needs of the local workforce.