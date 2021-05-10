Syracuse STEM at Blodgett students win classroom design competition

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR TV) — It’s a question many educators tried to answer over the last year during the Coronavirus pandemic, “How we would keep the school safe,” said Anthony Brown. Brown is a seventh grader at Syracuse STEM at Blodgett. His class was part of a national competition working to find the answer.

“This project was put on by an organization called SuitUp. They reached out to us in Syracuse to field a team of students who were aware of the problems schools were facing during the pandemic.We’re all tired of wearing masks. We don’t really like the barriers but, we know we have to be safe,” said Michael Ranlet, who’s a science teacher there.

Students, both in person and virtual, got to work. They came up with a design to maintain a social distance in class. Part of their project also focused on reducing waste and creating a space for students to have a little self-care.

Nellymar Colon, a 7th grader, explained how that self-care space would work. “If you’re really stressed out that day just go in here for a few- one hour, not even, a 30 minute break as long as your teacher is okay with it and just come back to the classroom when you’re feeling less stressed and less anxious,” said Colon.

The students from STEM at Blodgett won. This was more than just a homework assignment. Noriseanna Mendez said, “I want to help other people in other states and stuff.”

The school’s principal, Dr. Harry Valentin said this is part of the schools non-traditional approach to teaching students. “Having the 21st century competencies, having the creativity, problem solving, those are the skills we are promoting in our students,” said Valentin.

Valentin said the school is evaluating the students’ recommendations and will see if any can be implemented there.