Syracuse steps up in a big way to help the homeless

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Last week, we told you about a desperate need for winter boots. The non-profit, In My Father’s Kitchen, is collecting them to help the homeless.

Turns out, many Central New Yorkers are now answering their plea.

NewsChannel 9’s Nicole Sommavilla was at In My Father’s Kitchen on last week’s drop-off day as donations came pouring in.

This motorcycle club saw my story last week about @nmyfatherskichn looking for boots for the homeless & jumped into action🥾

They're not the only ones dipping into their pockets to help others💵

More tonight on @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/99gg2QdRjM — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) November 24, 2020

“It’s all about community, all about brotherhood, all about riding,” said President of Black Out Kings Motorcycle Club, who goes by AD.

When members of the club saw the story on NewsChannel 9, they didn’t think twice.

“We got a couple of guys together with some money and just hit the stores,” said the club’s Vice President, who goes by Dolla.





They bought 25 pairs of winter-ready, water-resistant boots to drop off.

“That’s all about what we do. This is home, gotta take care of home,” said AD.

Within a week, $3,000 was donated through the In My Father’s Kitchen website.

Their physical donation pile is also growing to help keep up with the need. Some of the boots were donated by a man who was quite literally walking in their shoes two years ago.

"It makes a huge difference to know that's there's somebody out there who's gonna fight for you," said Eric Chudky from Syracuse.

From addiction and life on the streets to recovery and an apartment, Chudky knows what it’s like to go without basic needs for survival. He may be on the other side of addiction now, but he knows just how quickly a person can fall into it.

They helped me and I just want to try and contribute and do what I can to help and try to inspire other people who are having trouble with addiction and stuff. You can do it, it can be done, you just gotta wanna do it. Eric Chudky

It’s because of people like Chudky, the Black Out Kings Motorcycle Club, and all the Central New York donors, that our neighbors without a home will have some help to make it through this winter.

Elena Cole also made a donation on Friday. You may remember the young girl who started a pickle stand to help the homeless.

I stopped by @nmyfatherskichn today and ran into my hero. Elena. You may remember her. The small girl with a big dream solving Syracuse hunger one pickle at a time🥒

Well, she just dropped off another donation bringing her total to nearly $800💵 I am in awe. Such an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/OQptZZ3ksS — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) November 20, 2020

On Friday, she dropped off another $400 donation to go toward boots and food for the homeless. To date, Elena has raised more than $750 for In My Father’s Kitchen.

If you’d like to help, you can make a monetary donation or drop off boots at 501 Hawley Ave., Syracuse, NY 13203 on Fridays from 12 – 2 p.m.

If you’re making a physical drop-off, the boots must be new or gently used and water-resistant. You’re asked to hand-deliver the boots to a staff member, please do not leave them outside.