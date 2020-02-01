Syracuse students camp out for Duke game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University students are once again camping out for seats ahead of the men’s basketball game against Duke.
Due to construction, rules for students sleeping outside the Carrier Dome have changed.
“The passion that this student section has is unmatched. What a lot of people don’t know is the size of this student section is larger than most student sections around the country, ” said Jonathan Danilich , Otto’s Army executive board member. “We had almost as many students last year as Cameron Indoor Stadium holds. That end of the stadium is incredible.”
Syracuse takes on Duke at 8 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.
