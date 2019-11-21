Syracuse students walk out of forum in protest, Chancellor can sign-off on ’98 percent’ of demands

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The protest at the Barnes Center on the Syracuse University will continue after a group of students called for several high profile resignations including Chancellor Kent Syverud.

The group “Not Again SU” is calling for the resignations of Chancellor Syverud, the Head of Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety, the Senior Vice President for Enrollment and the Student Experience and the Associate Chief with Law Enforcement and Community Policing.

Wednesday night, a forum was held at Hendrick’s Chapel to discuss campus safety issues.

A student speaker, who only identified as a member of the movement, spoke at length about the groups concerns.

“These two weeks of hate have made students fear for their safety, caused widespread cancellations of classes across campus and compromised the mental health of hundreds, if not thousands of students whose identities have been targeted by malicious actors,” he said.

They close with “All power to the students!”



“Sign or resign” breaks out.



Now, the Chancellor will speak.



He’s met with boos and laughter. #LocalSYR @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/jJwPPVOQxF — Josh Martin (@JoshMartinNC9) November 21, 2019

The speaker called out administrators and law-enforcement. The group then fully rejected the Chancellor’s response to their demands.

A large group of students walked out shortly after Syverud announced he would not be signing off the the demands Wednesday night. The protesters went directly to the Syverud’s home to continue to protest.

Students are now leaving Kent Syverud’s house. That’s where they went after the walkout #LocalSYR @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/4oBb0qx3Vm — Josh Martin (@JoshMartinNC9) November 21, 2019

“I can sign, and will sign to show the 98 percent that I can agree with and I do agree with and have the power to agree with and I will do that as promptly as a I can,” Syverud said after many of the students walked out.