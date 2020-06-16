Syracuse surges forward with plan to convert all city lights to smart LED lights; project 80% done

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Smart Street Light Network in the City of Syracuse is moving forward again after pausing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Work has resumed changing over the nearly 17,400 street lights the City of Syracuse now owns to the Smart LED Lights introduced as part of Mayor Ben Walsh’s Syracuse Surge program.

Mayor Walsh has also just named Ken Towsley, who has served as Director of the Division of Code Enforcement since 2013, to become the City’s first Street Lighting Manager.

This is a new position to oversee the City’s newly-acquired smart street light network. Towsley, a licensed master electrician, will be responsible for the maintenance and operation of Syracuse’s street lights.

Towsley tells NewsChannel 9, “What this could possibly lead the City to, I think, the possibilities are endless.”

The City completed the acquisition of its street light network late last year and has already converted more than 80% of the system to energy-efficient and cost-saving LED lighting, with installed “smart nodes.”

“We’re talking about an opportunity not only to light our streets, our right of ways, dim them, increase lighting, but also with the installation of the new nodes being put on these street lights the communication that can be done is endless,” Towsley says.

Crews are busy this week converting decorative lights in Clinton Square to new smart lights. They will stay ornamental in look but will have the new technology inside.

The network serves as the backbone of the City’s “smart city” infrastructure which will improve the quality and efficiency of city services.

Towsley says, “Is there a way to read the amount of cars that go through, between say midnight and 6 a.m.? If it’s a very small amount do we need those at 100%? Do we drop them down to 80%? The savings the City will make on that is huge.”

He says that’s just scratching the surface. There’s the possibility these nodes could one day be used for a broadband system, driverless cars, and more.

“It’s the 4th industrial revolution that we’re talking about that I think is huge for the City of Syracuse,” Towsley adds.

The goal, he says, is to have every light changed over by late summer, early fall.

He also says with the technology and the fact the City now owns all of these lights, they’ll be able to respond much quicker to any problems.

At any time, you can report a street light outage or other issues by calling Cityline (315-448-CITY) weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or report online anytime at cityline.syrgov.net.

Be sure to report the pole number and whether you’re calling about an old street light or a new LED light.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Jeff Kulikowsky on Twitter @JeffNC9.