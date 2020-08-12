Syracuse Teachers’ union to vote on delaying in-person learning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Teachers Association is set to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday, August 12.
At that meeting they intend to vote to seek a delay to in-person learning in the Syracuse City School District with a plan to phase things in.
If it passes, it will be sent to the school board and the superintendent.
It will then be sent to members and meetings will be held on the topic.
