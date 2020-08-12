Syracuse Teachers’ union to vote on delaying in-person learning

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Teachers Association is set to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday, August 12.

At that meeting they intend to vote to seek a delay to in-person learning in the Syracuse City School District with a plan to phase things in.

If it passes, it will be sent to the school board and the superintendent.

It will then be sent to members and meetings will be held on the topic.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected