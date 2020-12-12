Syracuse Teachers Association votes against further furlough consideration

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a membership poll heavily against the Syracuse City School Administration’s plan for possible teacher cutbacks came out, the two sides have come up with a new idea.

The district has offered the Teachers Union a plan for voluntary furloughs. This comes as both sides are bracing for heavy cuts in aid from the state.

We’re looking at that… understanding that there’s financial impacts from COVID and we want to be a good partner… but we want to make sure that when we’re looking at ways to save money that we are eliminating staff as an absolute last resort. Bill Scott — President of the Syracuse Teachers Association

Scott said he hopes by mid-next week to have a memorandum of understanding with the district and out to the Union and other bargaining units to get an idea of how many would be interested in voluntary furloughs. He would also want to know how much that would save the district.