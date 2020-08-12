Syracuse teachers union votes to request delay of in-person learning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After the Syracuse City School District proposed a hybrid model for learning, which would include some in-person learning, the Syracuse Teachers Association voted on Wednesday to delay in-person learning.

The teachers’ union held an emergency meeting Wednesday afternoon to vote on the proposed learning plan provided by the district. The resolution was passed with 96% voting to delay in-person learning.

The union wants to go with a phased-in approach to in-person learning. They also want to delay in-person learning until November 9.

Bill Scott, president of the Syracuse Teachers Association, said he hopes the district will be reasonable and adjust its current plan to have a hybrid model for kindergarten through eighth-grade students.

Scott said there are many unanswered questions his union has not received answers regarding in-person learning.

“I would ask people to understand that they need to listen to the people doing the work regarding those concerns. In the next couple of days we are going to make public some of the questions we have been asking repeatedly that still don’t have answers that point too we’re not ready to do this yet,” Scott said.

The Syracuse City School Board is currently meeting as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday and has not responded to the teachers union. An email was sent to the board around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Scott.

The school district’s original plan offered a hybrid model for students in kindergarten through eighth grade; on pre-determined days, different groups of students will learn online, while others will learn in school. Under the school district’s plan, nearly all high schoolers will be learning virtually.

The union’s proposed plan will now be brought to the school board and the superintendent who also met on Wednesday. The new plan would also be sent to STA members to be discussed further in meetings.