Syracuse teachers show support for Black Lives Matter movement

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — About 250 teachers and administrators lined the roads through Eastwood this morning to show their support towards the Black Lives Matter movement. 

Teachers and administrators with Syracuse and surrounding districts joined together for the movement, pushing for change and showing support for their students.

“We wanted to participate in the Black Lives Matter rally, but we also wanted our students to know that we care beyond the classroom,” Syracuse Teachers Association Union President Bill Scott said. “There’s been a lot of honking and every time somebody does that you feel like there’s another person on the side of justice.”

Scott says the district is discussing the possibility of changing the curriculum, and finding ways to improve funding for public schools. 

