Syracuse Tech Garden anchor Density has system to help businesses on social distancing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The fast-rising tech company Density, founded in Syracuse, has taken its autonomous people counting technology and adapted it to help with the country’s reopening.

Safe by Density is designed to help customers re-open buildings sooner and keep teams, employees, and visitors safe without invading privacy. It’s a real-time, anonymous, highly accurate people counting systems that can be put above any point of entry.

“I think we’re actually building on a behavior that already exists, which is people are being asked to social distance, and they are self-regulating. So if you provide people the data this space is full, they’ll self regulate, and you don’t have to be big brother,” says Density Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Farah.

Density is currently manufacturing its devices from the Syracuse Tech Garden, where it also has offices.

With Safe, you can set your maximum capacity for any room, floor, or building, and Safe will automatically determine if there’s enough space for people to enter.

Farah tells NewsChannel 9, “So we display in real time whether or not it’s safe to go in. We will alert security staff and safety teams in the event you’re approaching allowed or allowable capacity, and then we’ll allow you to monitor compliance over any number of spaces.”

Safe Display is optimized for any digital signage. Especially the signage you already have – tablet, TV, mobile, web, etc.

“It’s not a solve all, it’s not a vaccine, but it is a mechanism that can, we believe, that can help states reopen, help small businesses reopen, and help individual people be safe and make safe decision as they wander back into the local economy,” Farah says.

Safe Analytics keeps track of safety compliance across millions of sqft of space. Data about all your regions is available in real-time from anywhere in the world.

Safe is being deployed into manufacturing plants, grocery chains, fulfillment centers, convenience stores, restaurants, and corporate real estate all around the world.

If you are an existing Density customer, this upgrade is free. If you want to learn more about Safe by Density you can also click here.

And if you’re wondering how Density got started in the first place, here’s how they tell it:

In 2014, we just wanted to know how busy our favorite coffee shop was. At the time, the founders were running a bootstrapped software agency. The place was Cafe Kubal. It was (and still is) an excellent coffee roaster based in Syracuse, NY. Syracuse is in a beautiful part of the United States but during the winter months it is besieged by snow.

As grumpy coffee enthusiasts, we got tired of walking through 0 degree temperatures only to find a 15-minute line at Kubal. As engineers, we didn’t understand why there was an API for the weather we were walking through but no such tool for busyness. And as naive tinkerers, pragmatists, and designers we decided it shouldn’t be that hard to build ourselves.

Forty people in 14 cities, four years, and $15 million later, we’ve since learned counting people is hard because people are weird. Humans do odd things in doorways. They bump into each other. They linger and form lines. They take phone calls, they high five, and they hold hands. People also bring all manner of things with them – bags, boxes, dogs, bicycles, strollers, televisions, backpacks.

The engineering and design problems our teams solve each day are bare-metal, mechanical, logistical, supply chain, embedded, cryptographic, real-time, infrastructure, machine learning, client-side, enterprise, full stack and very hard. At Density, we get to do and sell science. And the people here are great.

