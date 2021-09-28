Syracuse teen arrested after multi-county crime spree

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A teen from Syracuse has been arrested after he allegedly committed crimes in several counties.

On September 27, New York State Troopers in Oneida were dispatched to the area of State Route 31 in the town of Sullivan regarding a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was being tracked by its onboard GPS and troopers, assisted by Oneida Nation Police, located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

State Police then identified the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle as 18-year-old Paul L. Ross. The teen was then taken into custody.

The vehicle, which was reported stolen from Lee Center to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office hours earlier, was then searched by police. The search revealed several pieces of stolen property, including ID’s credit cards, wallets and social security cards.

An investigation was then initiated and revealed that the items had been stolen from unlocked vehicles in the city of Oneida. Police also learned that Ross was a suspect in a separate stolen vehicle case being investigated by State Police North Syracuse BCI.

Ross when then interview by BCI members and admitted to stealing multiple motor vehicles and stealing from unlocked vehicles. NYSP charged him with the following:

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd degree, “A” misdemeanor

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th degree, “E” felony

Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, “D” felony

After being charged, the teen was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center for arraignment. Further charges are now pending from surrounding agencies regarding other vehicle thefts and larcenies from unlocked vehicles.

New York State Police were assisted by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Oneida Nation Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Oneida City Police Department and Rome Police Department.