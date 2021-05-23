Syracuse teen arrested and charged with loaded gun Saturday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday night around 10:30 p.m., Syracuse Police responded to the 100 block of Dablon Ct., when they recognized a 16-year-old male who was wanted in connection with a previous shots fired investigation.

According to police, the teen was approached and taken into custody without incident. Police discovered that he had a loaded .380 caliber firearm illegally in his possession.

Police say he is being lodged in the Hillbrook Detention Facility on the charges of two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, and reckless endangerment.