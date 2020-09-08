Syracuse teen arrested on two separate gun charges

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have arrested a 16-year-old on two separate gun charges.

On Sunday, police were called to the 400 block of Shonnard Street for a shots fired call.

When they arrived, they found a 48-year-old victim who claimed he had been shot at by a 16-year-old male than he knew.

Some time later, officers found the suspect along with two other males on the 400 block of Merriman Avenue. When officers tried to stop the group, they all fled on foot.

One suspect was caught but later released without charges at this time.

After a search of the area, officers found a loaded, defaced 9mm handgun with multiple rounds inside.

The 16-year-old wasn’t found at that time and several warrants were applied for his arrest as a result.

The next days officers were working the area of the 200 block of Sabine Street and found the 16-year-old suspect. Officers approached the suspect and placed him into custody.

After a search, they found a loaded, Polymer 80, untraceable — or ghost — gun on the 16-year-old.

He was arrested for the following in regards to the first event:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Reckless endangerment in the first degree

Menacing in the second degree

He was also arrested for the following in regards to the second event: