Syracuse teen sentenced in homicide case

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse teen learned his fate on Friday for his role in the gruesome dismembering of a homicide victim in the basement of an abandoned house.
Aziz Adams was sentenced to four years in prison on a tampering charge.
State Police say Maximillion Cook was shot and killed in Rochester on March 25 of last year, before his body was brought to a vacant house on Dearborn Place in Syracuse.
Two people from Wayne County, Aries Ash and Charisse Walton, are already facing murder charges in the case.
