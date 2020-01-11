Syracuse teen sentenced in homicide case

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse teen learned his fate on Friday for his role in the gruesome dismembering of a homicide victim in the basement of an abandoned house.

Aziz Adams was sentenced to four years in prison on a tampering charge.

State Police say Maximillion Cook was shot and killed in Rochester on March 25 of last year, before his body was brought to a vacant house on Dearborn Place in Syracuse.

Two people from Wayne County, Aries Ash and Charisse Walton, are already facing murder charges in the case.

