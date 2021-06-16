Syracuse teen with leukemia gets Dallas Cowboys-themed bedroom through Make-A-Wish

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse 18-year-old with leukemia has just gotten his wish fulfilled by the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Abdullah “Dully” Abraham’s wish was for a Dallas Cowboys-themed bedroom makeover. After the diagnosis of myeloid leukemia two years ago, he was delighted at the positive news that Make-A-Wish would grant him this makeover.

“He’s been very, very excited,” said Mona Abraham, Dully’s mom. “He just wanted a man cave, a brand-new space to hang out with his friends and cousins when they visit.”

Dully was about to start the high school football season when he got the cancer diagnosis. He had just missed the previous season due to a torn ACL. The teen was determined to keep playing football, and after following his doctor’s orders closely, within a month he was given the okay to return to the sport.

He is now a high school senior, and was recently surprised with the full bedroom makeover through Make-A-Wish and the support of Sleep Number. The makeover included a display for his football awards, a Sleep Number bed, and custom Dallas Cowboys gear.