SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –

Syracuse has broken the record high for May 12 with a temperature of 85° as of 5 p.m.

It has been as warm as 84° on this date as recently as 2014 but also in 1993 and 1985.

A large area of high pressure has been over Central New York and the Northeast this week giving us plenty of sun each day and warming us steadily since the weekend.

There is still a chance we could end up breaking the record high before the day is up.

Today is likely the warmest day of this stretch of nice weather although temperatures are still likely to get into the low 80s Friday and Saturday.