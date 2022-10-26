SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Early Wednesday afternoon Syracuse tied a record high for October 26th when the temperature reached 78°.

That tied a record set on this day back in 1963.

The normal high temperature for October 26 is 56°, so we were more than 20 degrees above normal!

Wednesday was the last of the unseasonably warm days as a cold front is moving through late in the afternoon and temperatures are already beginning to drop. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will only be in the low to mid 50s.