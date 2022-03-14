(WYSR-TV) — Residents of Syracuse who have been impacted by the pandemic will get some help from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The $2.1 million in relief will help those trying to attend college, arts and culture organizations, and families who need financial help.

“As the country notes the one-year anniversary of ARPA in March, this latest package of assistance is another example of how the City of Syracuse is ensuring the aid we received is helping people,” said Mayor Walsh. “Our people need ARPA help as badly now as we did one year ago. I appreciate the Common Council’s careful review of our investments. With these new investments, we will get more assistance to students aiming for a college education; the arts and culture sector; and individuals and families who are working to regain their financial footing.”

Three longstanding community agencies experienced at delivering help directly to Syracuse residents and organizations will receive funding to expand or implement programs:

Recruitment of City High School Students for College – $350,000 for OnPoint for College, the program that helps school children access higher education, to increase outreach to City of Syracuse students from lower income and communities that are historically underrepresented in higher education.

Arts and Culture Recovery Fund – $1.25 million to bolster non-profit arts and culture organizations and professional artists in the City of Syracuse, which are being hard hit economically by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new Arts and Culture Recovery Fund will be created and managed by CNY Arts to assist arts disciplines including architecture, dance, design, music, theater, media, museum activities, visual arts, folk art and arts education.

Free Professional Financial Counseling for Syracuse Residents – $411,000 for the Syracuse Financial Empowerment Center to provide free, professional, one-on-one financial counseling to City of Syracuse residents. The Syracuse Department of Neighborhood and Business Development administers the program in partnership with Home HeadQuarters.

“Every day, we see firsthand the challenges our community members are facing from the lingering impact of the pandemic including a seemingly never-ending cycle of debt. The free financial counseling from trained Syracuse Financial Empowerment Center counselors is truly one of the greatest services Syracuse provides its citizens. Home HeadQuarters commends Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and the Common Council for approving pandemic relief funding to support the Syracuse FEC,” said Kerry Quaglia, Chief Executive Officer for Home HeadQuarters.

The city is in line to receive $123 million in ARPA funding and has already activated more than $74 million for pandemic relief. More information on pandemic relief spending is available on the City’s ARPA Dashboard.