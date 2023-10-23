SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse will now be part of America’s semiconductor super highway.

According to Senator Chuck Schumer’s office, Syracuse, Rochester, and Buffalo will now be designated as a “Federal Tech Hub.”

It’s part of the federal government’s plan to spread the technology economy beyond Silicon Valley.

So now, Syracuse will instead be part of the “Silicon Valley of semiconductors.”

Over the summer, NewsChannel 9 first reported the three cities applied together, requesting the tech hub designation, and ten billion dollars in funding.

Later this afternoon, Oct. 23, senator Chuck Schumer will be hosting a press conference in Syracuse about the future “Federal Tech Hub.”