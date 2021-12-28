Syracuse to begin distributing free COVID-19 testing kits

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse announced Tuesday, December 28, that it will begin distributing the first wave of at-home COVID-19 testing kits and KN95 masks Wednesday, December 29.

The City of Syracuse currently has an initial allotment of around 2,700 tests which will get sent to residents of the Syracuse Housing Authority (SHA) properties and participants in the City Parks community programs.

Our focus is getting these test kits out as rapidly as possible to vulnerable city residents who may have a difficult time accessing at-home test kits. As we approach the New Year, another time people will likely be gathering, testing is one of the ways we can reduce the risk of COVID-19 to our community. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

The SHA will distribute these testing kits directly to residents of its more than 20 properties. City Parks community programs staff will also distribute kits to families and individuals at several community programming sites: Schiller Park, Magnarelli Community Center, Kirk Park, Cecile Community Center, Wilson Park, and Westmoreland Park.

According to municipal leaders, this is the first shipment of free at-home testing kits and masks from New York State. Leaders share that additional supplies can be expected in the coming weeks.

Future distributions will be announced, which will include walk-up options at neighborhood community centers, public libraries, and area churches.

The City of Syracuse will also be distributing free KN95 masks from the state at multiple public sites which will be announced on Wednesday, December 28.