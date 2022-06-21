SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over 1,000 cities around the world participate in a global celebration on June 21 called Make Music Day. This one-day event has free, live music and is inspired by France’s Fête de la Musique.

“We are incredibly excited to join the worldwide celebration of music that will take place on the first day of summer in our neighborhoods, parks, and various locations across Syracuse,” said CNY Arts Executive Director, Stephen Butler. “We invite everyone to participate, celebrate, and bring our communities together through the universal language of music.”

Syracuse plans to participate in this holiday, too, with musicians performing from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. These performances include shows by the Symphoria String Quartet in M. Lemp Park in Downtown Syracuse at noon and the Bare Bones Trombone Quartet at the Farmers Market at 11:30 a.m.

Another performer includes Crispyonthemic, a local rapper who raps exclusively about potatoes. They’ll be using a Makey Makey device to also play potatoes. You can hear them perform at the 24-hour shot clock around noon.

Besides musical performances, Barclay Damon and the National Grid building will recognize the day by lighting up orange, the official color of Make Music Day.

A full schedule of events and participating locations is available on the CNY Arts website.