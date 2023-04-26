SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Enjoy jazz music from Shawn Seals, sample food from vendors and celebrate Black culture at this year’s 33rd Annual Juneteenth Cultural Festival and Parade in Clinton Square.

The festival starts at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 16, with the celebratory City Hall Flag Raising Ceremony and goes through Saturday, June 17, with the Juneteenth Parade beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Dunbar Center.

The parade route will travel through the South Side and proceed to Clinton Square where the festival will continue through the evening.

This year’s Grand Marshal will be Syracuse University’s Basketball Coach, Adrian Autry.

“The Juneteenth Festival is a cultural gathering for all people! We are excited to bring residents, vendors, and visitors together for this National holiday to celebrate the contributions of countless numbers of Black people throughout the country and right here in Central New York. We are asking for families to come, everybody come on down to Clinton Square as we proudly present Juneteenth 2023, ‘A Celebration of Family, Faith and Fortitude’,” said Kevin Henry Syracuse Juneteenth President. “We are ready to make this the greatest Juneteenth Celebration. You don’t want to miss one day of the three days of good family fun!”

The Ancestral Celebration is also partnering with the Everson Museum of Art this year to present “‘Diner en Blac’ It’s An All White Affair,” which will take place on June 19, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. under the tent and the stars on the Community Plaza of the Everson.

At the celebration, there will be recognition of African American Businesses that have enhanced the beauty and style of the Syracuse community.

The Ancestral Celebration is a ticketed event with a price of $50.00 for a night of recognition, celebration and music. Musical entertainment will be provided by CNY Band Trump Tight 315 and tickets will be distributed through Eventbrite at a later date.