SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It certainly looks and feels a lot like Christmas as the coldest air of the season has settled into CNY. It stays windy and cold, but not that snowy for most heading through Christmas weekend.

Christmas Eve:

Bundle up if you’re going to be out and about Saturday evening attending a Christmas Eve church service. The gusty winds and cold will make it feel like it is below zero through the midnight masses. Wind chill alerts are in effect for much of CNY for the counties south of Syracuse for wind chills between 10 and 20 below.

Heavy lake effect snow organizes in the evening over Jefferson County stretching into parts of St. Lawrence and Northern Lewis Counties. There could easily be a foot or more of new snow to go along with blizzard conditions. There are travel bans in place for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties.

Christmas day:

It’s the coldest Christmas day in 9 years! When the kiddos wake up to open presents, they’re going to want the cozy robe and socks since it’s still a chilly day.

Highs are expected to reach the mid 20s during the afternoon. The last time it was this cold on Christmas day was back in 2013.

Thankfully, we’re still not expecting any major travel issues getting to Grandma’s house for Christmas brunch/dinner across much of the area with the exception of the Watertown area as lake effect snow off of Lake Ontario continues. Some spots near Watertown east could see 2 to 3 feet of snow from Christmas Eve through Christmas Day. A Blizzard warning is in effect for Jefferson County until 1 pm Sunday.

Later Christmas Day it looks as though the band of heavier snow may drift into northern Oswego County north of Pulaski.

The wind is also not as feisty, but still blowing hard enough to make the wind chill feel around zero again.

Last week of 2022

If you are looking for more of a break from the wind you will have to wait until Monday. Our winds may not be calm, but we may manage to make it through the day without gusts past 20 mph.

Lake effect will linger into Monday with an additional accumulation of snow for Jefferson and Leis Counties.

As the last week of 2022 goes there are signs, we’ll warm up a little bit each day. High temperatures should top out above freezing by mid-week, and probably at least warm well into the 40s late in the week! We’re even looking ahead at the chance of ringing in the New Year pushing 50 (or higher!).

We’ll keep you posted.