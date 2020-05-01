Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Syracuse to furlough more than 100 employees

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a Friday afternoon announcement, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh reiterated the need for federal funding to help the city deal with the financial shortfalls due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One small step to ease the financial strain, which Walsh admitted was difficult, was placing 104 city workers on temporary unpaid leave.

This action is projected to save the city between $20,000 to $30,000 per week.

Walsh says most of the employees are crossing guards and are in the Parks and Recreation Department.

You can watch the entire briefing below:

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected