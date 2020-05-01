Syracuse to furlough more than 100 employees

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a Friday afternoon announcement, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh reiterated the need for federal funding to help the city deal with the financial shortfalls due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One small step to ease the financial strain, which Walsh admitted was difficult, was placing 104 city workers on temporary unpaid leave.

This action is projected to save the city between $20,000 to $30,000 per week.

Walsh says most of the employees are crossing guards and are in the Parks and Recreation Department.

You can watch the entire briefing below: