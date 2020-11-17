Syracuse to hold virtual meeting on illegal trash dumping at Lincoln Park

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, November 17 at 5:30 p.m., the Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Programs will hold an online meeting to discuss possible changes to the traffic pattern at Lincoln Park.
According to a press release, the goal is to prevent illegal trash dumping along Lincoln Park Drive.
To attend the virtual meeting, click here.
