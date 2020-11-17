Syracuse to hold virtual meeting on illegal trash dumping at Lincoln Park

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
City of Syracuse Street_-1529880574727010898

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, November 17 at 5:30 p.m., the Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Programs will hold an online meeting to discuss possible changes to the traffic pattern at Lincoln Park.

According to a press release, the goal is to prevent illegal trash dumping along Lincoln Park Drive.

To attend the virtual meeting, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected