(WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse is hosting an in-person government job fair Tuesday, June 28 to try and fill 45 job openings they currently have available.

The Cecile Community Center will host the fair from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and features jobs in trades, administration, and professional positions.

“Not just in government but across sectors, the pandemic continues to impact recruiting and hiring. City government offers great career opportunities with excellent benefits and the ability to make a difference in the community,” said Mayor Ben Walsh via press release. “I am excited that we are able to again host an in-person job fair and connect with residents interested in joining our team.”

Candidates are encouraged to come prepared for immediate interviews and have several copies of their resumes on hand.

Open positions can be viewed at http://bit.ly/syrgovjobs.

Those with questions about the job fair can email personnel@syrgov.net or call (315) 448-8780.