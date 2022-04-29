SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Attorney General Letitia James will join Syracuse Mayor Walsh and the Syracuse Police Department to host a gun buyback event. The program, according to Syracuse Police, is part of James’ statewide effort to combat gun violence.

You can exchange — no questions asked — any number of working and non-working, unloaded firearms for prepaid gift cards at St. Lucy’s Food Pantry on May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) shared the values of each returned weapon:

$300 per assault rifle

$150 per handgun

$75 per rifle or shotgun

$25 per non-working, replica, or antique gun

The OAG also says that you will receive an additional $100 for any ghost guns. Weapons must be transported either in the trunk of a vehicle, in a plastic or paper bag, or box and will be secured by law enforcement.

The OAG has taken nearly 2,700 guns out of communities since 2019.