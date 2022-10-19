SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three meetings will be held for community members to give input and suggestions for future improvements to be made in Syracuse parks.

The Department of Parks, Recreation & Youth Programs is hosting these meetings as they have close to $1 million of upcoming project opportunities and would like the community’s suggestions with the planning process.

Each session will have information boards with designs that the public can review and give input on.

The meetings are during the following:

Tuesday, October 25 from 5-7 p.m. at the Dunbar Community Center, 1453 South State St.

Wednesday, November 9 from 5-7 p.m. at the Southside Innovation Center, 2610 South Salina St.

Thursday, November 10 from 12-2 p.m. at the Seals Community Center at Kirk Park, 300 West Borden Ave.

Below are the current projects that the department is looking to create with their funds, welcoming suggestions and ideas:

Sankofa Park Play Equipment: $100,000 New York State grant

Upper Onondaga Park Playgrounds: $150,000 New York state grant

Spirit of Jubilee Park Playground: $150,000 Capital Improvement Program

Kirk Park Veterans Memorial: $250,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)

The department will also be seeking ideas for $300,000 worth of funds from the Capital Improvement Program to be used for the following parks including, but not limited to:

Baker Playlot

Danforth Park

Dunbar Park

Elmwood Park

Furman Park

Libba Cotten Park

McKinley Park

Meachem Park

Wadsworth Park

If you can not attend any of the meetings, you can still give ideas and feedback, here.