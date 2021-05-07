Syracuse to host virtual tick prevention workshop

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Onondaga County will be hosting a virtual tick bite prevention workshop on Thursday, May 20, at 6 p.m.

During the virtual workshop, people will learn how to reduce the possibility of tick bites, habitat management, and cultural controls. The program will also offer information on the types of ticks that are in Central New York and the habitats they prefer.

“We want you to get outside and enjoy your yards, our parks, and greenspaces, but be safe when you’re doing it! Take some simple steps to reduce the chances of getting a tick bite,” said Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Forestry Program Specialist Kristina Ferrare.

Residents interested in joining can login at bit.ly/tickbitepreventionworkshop.