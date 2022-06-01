SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s empty now, but the Thornden Park pool will be the first of Syracuse’s outdoor pools to open for the summer season on June 18th.

“We’re actually quite thrilled that we’re able to open five pools,” said Julie LaFave, the Commissioner of the Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation & Youth Programs. “It was a stretch to get here, but we’re opening five pools this summer, seven days a week. We’ve chosen ones across the city so hopefully, we can serve as many as possible.”

The City has eight outdoor pools but can only open five because that’s what its lifeguard staffing will allow. LaFave said this shortage is happening nationwide.

“There’s people who want to work, but you have to get a certificate to be a lifeguard. We’ve actually increased the amount of times we’re offering these lifeguard courses. We increased the rate of pay. We had four job fairs between March and May and we just arent’ getting the numbers that we need,” LaFave explained.

To open all eight, the city would need about 150 lifeguards. But you can still apply to be one. To qualify you have to be at least 15 years old and you do not have to live in the city. Once you get it, the certification is good for two years. If you do plan to take a dip this summer, the commissioner has one request.

“I just want to tell people be patient with us, we’re doing our best. And really, if you’re out there and it’s hot, be nice to our lifeguards, we want to keep who we have,” LaFave said.

If they’re able to hire more lifeguards, LaFave said they can and will open more outdoor pools.

When other pools will open:

June 19: Onondaga Park and Schiller Park pools

June 25: Kirk Park Pool

Burnet Park pool is targeted to open at the beginning of July.

The pools will operate Monday – Saturday, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sundays, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. However, between Monday, June 20 and Friday, June 24 Onondaga, Schiller, and Thornden pools will operate from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. during the week as the Syracuse City School District school year comes to a close.

Certified applicants can sign up for lifeguard screening on June 8 at 5:00 p.m. at Valley Pool by registering at bit.ly/LifeguardScreening

Additionally, the City of Syracuse School District is offering a lifeguarding class at Nottingham High School, June 13–17, from 4:00–8:00 p.m. The cost is $41. Participants must be 15 years of age by the last class and pass a pre-test. Candidates can sign up for the class by completing the form at bit.ly/3wXXgJ8