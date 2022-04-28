SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse, together with Onondaga County and New York State, will host a community open house on May 4 to showcase potential revitalization projects for Onondaga Lake and related areas, like the Lakefront and Inner Harbor.

“Today, the Inner Harbor and Lakefront area remains one of the last underdeveloped areas in the city, and it is time to turn this underutilized space into a vibrant destination for residents and businesses alike,” says Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.

The city says that these potential projects would support natural resource protection, enhance waterfront access for pedestrians, improve inter-connectivity and transportation options, and provide economic revitalization opportunities.

The projects would be part of the city, county, and state’s developing Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP). According to the city, the LWRP is a “comprehensive approach to reimagine the city’s waterfront.”

The areas in the water revitalization area include land along Onondaga Lake, Onondaga Creek, and the Inner Harbor, generally between I-690 and I-81. Existing attractions around these areas include NBT Stadium, Destiny USA, and the CNY Regional Market.

The city, county, and state encourage all community members to attend the open house to provide feedback on these initial project ideas. The LWRP preparation period is around 12-18 months, the city says. At the end of the period, the LWRP will produce a planning document encompassing a community-driven revitalization plan.

The event is May 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the historic freight house. For more information, visit Syracuse’s own LWRP page.