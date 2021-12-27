Syracuse to receive $717,000 for Southside renovations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced an expansion to the state’s Legacy Cities initiative today, December 27, which would provide Syracuse $717,000 to renovate five buildings on the city’s Southside. These buildings have yet to be determined.

The Legacy Cities initiative partners New York State Homes and Community Renewal with the Community Preservation Corporation (CPC), a not-for-profit community financial institution. According to the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas, the Legacy Cities initiative is “a strategic investment in community wealth building in our upstate neighborhoods.” Visnauskas also shares that the awards will “breathe new life into these downtowns, improve safety, and expand access to affordable homeownership, especially for buyers of color who have traditionally been underrepresented in the housing market.”

Under this program, Syracuse will transfer five buildings to local developers. These local developers will receive a portion of the $717,000 granted to Syracuse for reconstruction. Once completed, the properties will be resold to first-time homebuyers. The program will prioritize minority- and women-owned developers and minority and low-income purchasers.

Applications will be accepted until the program funds have been committed. To apply, you can visit the HCR website: https://hcr.ny.gov/legacy-city-access-program