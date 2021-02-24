Syracuse reopenS Valley Pool to lap swimmers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in eleven months, the City of Syracuse opened its Valley Pool facility for public lap swimming.

“We are really excited to make this announcement and while we acknowledge this is not our full aquatics operations, it is a step in the right direction,” said Parks Commissioner Julie LaFave. “There will be no public swim, swim lessons or exercise classes at this time. We are easing way back in to ensure safety remains the priority.”

The pool opened Wednesday February 24. If you want to swim you will have to make a reservation at Syracuse.recdesk.com. A maximum of six swimmers will be allowed in the pool at any one time.

Lap swim sessions will be available Monday, Wednesday and Friday for one hour.

Session times will be offered at the following times:

6:30 a.m.

8 a.m.

12:00 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

3 p.m.

4:30 p.m

Admission is $3 for adults 16-64, and free for those 65 and older.

The following health and safety precautions will be taken: