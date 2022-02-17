SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Department of Engineering announced the resumption of the “dig once” infrastructure project on Syracuse’s Butternut Street. The project will resume the week of February 21.

The project was originally announced two years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic, but infrastructure construction did not start until this past fall. The city says that construction on the water main portion will begin this winter and that traffic will remain open during the work.

The “dig once” infrastructure project is a “full depth” reconstruction of the road along Butternut Street, between Butternut Circle and Hillside Street. It includes new asphalt pavement, new sidewalks, replacement of water mains and lead water services, and sewer infrastructure rehabilitation. The city also says it will include a new traffic management plan and beautification for the intersection of Butternut Street and Grant Boulevard.

You can see the current intersection below.