SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New legislation was signed into law on Thursday, Sept. 28, authorizing the City of Syracuse to use new red light and school zone speed cameras to enforce violations.

Announced by Governor Kathy Hochul, this new legislation — which was sponsored by Assemblyman William Magnarelli (D-Syracuse, Geddes, VanBuren) at the request of the City of Syracuse and the Common Council — will improve traffic safety across the state.

The following legislation signed into law includes:

(A.6686) Authorizes the City of Syracuse to place “Red Light Cameras” at 36 intersections.

(A6687-A) Authorizes the City of Syracuse to place “School Zone Speed Cameras” at 34 locations.

“The cameras will be used in part to support the city’s initiative to improve safety around schools,” said Magnarelli. “Encouraging drivers to obey the law is just one way of trying to protect our children and others in our community.”

Under both new laws, the registered owner of the offending vehicle caught on camera will be sent tickets for violations.

“We’re working toward a Vision Zero future for Syracuse. It’s a global effort to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all. That vision includes safe passageways for children and families to school. Implementing red light and speed cameras in school zones is a critical step in that direction,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “I thank Governor Hochul for signing this legislation and Assemblyman Magnarelli for his leadership in protecting our young people and making these safety improvements possible in Syracuse.”

“Red Light Camera” violators are subject to a $50 fine with a possible $25 surcharge for failure to respond to a ticket. “School Zone Speed Camera” violators will be ticketed for traveling 10 or more miles per hour over the posted limit and are subject to a $50 fine with a possible $25 surcharge for failure to respond to a ticket.

“Technology is a force multiplier for law enforcement. Red light and speed cameras in school zones in the City of Syracuse will compliment the work our patrol officers are doing every day to improve traffic safety,” said Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile. “Keeping our kids safe is a paramount responsibility, especially when they are going to and from school. I applaud Assemblyman Magnarelli for his persistent partnership with the City of Syracuse and the Syracuse Police Department in our ongoing efforts to keep our children safe.”