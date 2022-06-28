SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A little over one year since the project was announced, the six-story Syracuse Trailblazers mural in Downtown Syracuse has finished.

The mural was spearheaded by Frank Malfitano, the organizer for the Syracuse Jazz Fest.

Malfitano decided to honor local heroes he considers under-celebrated and settled on four Syracuse icons. It includes WNBA player Breanna Stewart, Hall of Famer Dolph Schayes, Syracuse Nationals World Champion Earl Lloyd, and Syracuse University’s first Black scholarship player Manny Breland.

The mural is on the wall at 333 East Onondaga Street, near Columbus Circle.

The project was completed by Los Angeles muralist Jonas Never.