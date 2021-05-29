‘Syracuse Trailblazers’ mural organizer seeking donations after Syracuse Mayor vetoed funding

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh vetoed a budget resolution to fund a mural project using American Rescue Plan Act money in Syracuse, but that hasn’t stopped the mural’s organizer, Frank Malfitano, from seeing the project through.

Malfitano released a statement on Friday in which he reassured community members that the mural will be painted.

“For the record, we want everyone to know that we remain absolutely committed to creating and installing the ‘Syracuse Trailblazers’ mural, which will be based on the approved copyrighted images and design which appear below,” he said.

Sponsors for the mural include Price Chopper Supermarkets, Syracuse University, National Grid, and TCG Player, according to Malfitano.

“In the weeks to follow we will be focusing our attention exclusively on securing the remaining monies needed for the completion of the ‘Syracuse Trailblazers’ mural by internationally acclaimed artist Jonas Never, which will be installed this summer at 333 East Onondaga Street in Downtown Syracuse, some time prior to Labor Day 2021,” he said.

Malfitano is asking any business, small or large, or philanthropic individuals in the region to contribute to the mural.

“All of the necessary contracts, approvals, permissions, consents, site agreement, IP rights and other details related to the project have been locked in, including the unanimous consent of the Syracuse Public Art Commission, but, we are currently short of the funding needed to complete the mural,” he said.

Malfitano wants to thank the community at large, the honorees, and their families for their continued patience throughout this process.