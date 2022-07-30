SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The annual Syracuse Ukrainian Festival is wrapping up it’s festivities today.

The two day event is coming to a close today after a two year hiatus due to the Coronavirus. The festival hours for July 30 are from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. and is located at 207 Tompkins Street in Syracuse, behind Colemans in the Tipperary Hill region.

To close out the festivals 80th year, there will be entertainment, food, and vendor tents that will be selling Ukrainian goods and crafts.

The full festival schedule, provided by Saint John Baptist’s official site, lists the following:

12:00 p.m.

Festival Opens

12:30 p.m.

Church opens to visitors

3:00 p.m.

Holy Liturgy – Prayer for Peace

4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Performance from ODESA Ukrainian Dance Ensemble and the Kalyna Ukrainian Choir

7:00 p.m.

Zabava/Dance (Featuring live Ukrainian music by Bratya z Prykarpatya)

9:00 p.m.

Raffle Winners Announced

10:00 p.m.

Festival Closes

For a full menu list, click here.