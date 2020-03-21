Syracuse University alum, family staying positive in Italy despite lockdown due to COVID-19

CAMPOBASSO, ITALY (WSYR-TV) — Italy just became the first country to surpass China in the number of deaths due to the coronavirus. The country had 627 deaths in 24 hours and, as of Friday night, has a total of 4,032 deaths.

For those of us with family and friends in Italy, it’s a worrisome time and we have been turning to them for guidance on how to cope.

A Syracuse University alum is in Campobasso, Italy with his wife and two young sons.

He is also the founder of a heritage company called italyMONDO!, which is based in Amsterdam and also has an office in Campobasso.

COVID-19 swept through Italy at an unprecedented rate and NewsChannel 9’s Christie Casciano’s cousin Peter Farina is in lockdown in Italy.

“Total lockdown, police checks, you have to have a reason to leave,” said Peter. “If you don’t have a reason, you can get a fine of up to 203 Euros and up to 90 days in prison. 20,000 people have been fined in Italy.”

Peter and his family have been in total lockdown since March 11. They are only allowed to leave for essentials, like food and medicine, but life is completely different now.

Now, instead of going in and chatting, you are waiting outside. Only a certain number of people are allowed in at a time. And when you do go into the butcher – the butcher with a surgical mask on – you do your business, you order what you need and you leave. That’s very Unitarian. Peter Farina

Peter said Italians are notorious for not following the rules.

Follow the rules; the Italians didn’t take this seriously and I’m as guilty as the next guy. It was a news story and before that, it wasn’t even a news story. From one day to another life can change and it’s important. I even saw on Channel 9’s Facebook page; I still see comments of people saying it’s a hoax. Peter Farina

Schools and day cares were shut down in Italy on March 4. The situation is very real and dire, but as cases continue to soar, so does the resilience of the human spirit.

You’ve probably seen some of the videos of Italians singing on the balcony and things like that. Today, when I went to the grocery store and pharmacy to pick up medicine for my boys, there were three different homes blasting the Italian national anthem from their balconies. So, there is a sense of solidarity here, the Italians do make the best of just about anything. Peter Farina

Peter said that the hashtag and battle cry in Italy has become #ANDRATUTTOBENE, which is roughly translated as “It’s all going to be okay.”

